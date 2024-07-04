London: Multiple fires burn outside shops on city street as police race to extinguish blazes in dramatic video
Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police run to extinguish multiple fires on a city street.
In the video posted to X by Westminster Police, an officer is seen running up the road and putting out three fires, with another fire being extinguished by the officer’s colleagues. The officer can be heard shouting: “There’s another one up there… Control, have we got LFB [London Fire Brigade] coming? There’s a tree on fire. I’ve extinguished three”.
The fires burned dangerously close to closed shops and restaurants. The police say the officers used anything they could find in the back of their police car to extinguish the fires, before handing the scene over to the London Fire Brigade.
The incident happened on Monmouth Street in Soho, London at 2am on June 11. Police say their investigation into the circumstances is continuing and have asked anyone with information to call 101.
