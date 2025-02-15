This video More videos

Watch the moment a family spotted a "bizarre looking" animal in the middle of a road - which they say made a ‘growly screaming noise’.

This was the moment (click to play above) when a dad and daughter filmed a ‘weird’ creature on a roundabout, as they were stuck at traffic lights.

They described it as ‘bizarre looking’ and ‘completely unrecognisable’ - as Dolcie Amos, 12, filmed the mysterious animal from the car window.

Possibly a kangaroo

Ben Amos and daughter Dolcie spotted a bizarre animal on the roundabout | Benjamin Amos / SWNS

Ben Amos, 43, says the mystery creature - which they saw at the Well Hall roundabout, and can be seen in the clip above, - was first up on its hind legs, and the pair had thought it was a kangaroo or a wallaby.

He said: “We heard a really weird noise that sounded really close. When we looked over, I saw this animal and at first I thought it was a kangaroo.

‘Bizarre looking’ creature

“It was the most bizarre looking thing. It had a very long thin tail and either no hair or very short grey hair.

“It is just the weirdest thing I have ever seen. It was completely unrecognisable. The traffic lights went green and red a couple of times and we didn’t move, we were just completely captivated.”

Animal made ‘growly screaming noise’

Ben and his daughter Dolcie, were headed out for dinner in Eltham just before 8pm on Sunday (February 9) when they spotted the strange animal from their car window.

He added: “By the time we parked up and went to investigate it was gone. We were looking in people’s front gardens and drove around for a while but we couldn’t find it again.

"It is probably just an animal escaped from the zoo, but you never know, it could be a baby werewolf!"