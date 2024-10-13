Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch as police officers attempt to diffuse a row between pensioners over a vase of artificial flowers placed in a communal hallway at a retirement housing estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to intervene in a row between pensioners at a retirement housing estate - over a vase of flowers.

Some residents decided to display the vase of artificial flowers on a window sill in a communal hallway. But another tenant claimed the flowers were a fire risk and posed a threat to others in the block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guinness Partnership, the company that manages the flats, in Exminster, Devon, was called out to investigate. When they arrived, the residents were asked by management to remove the flowers and place them in one of their flats instead.

Video grab from the police's visit to the retirement housing estate on Deepway Lane, Exminster. | Thomas Dunn / SWNS

However, shortly after, the residents decided they wanted the flowers to remain on the communal window sill to "brighten up the place”. The residents then say the other tenant called the police who say they were called out to a report of "aggressive behaviour”.

Devon and Cornwall police confirmed upon attending that all was in order.

Ian Hunter, who put up the flowers, said: "I decided to put flowers out on the landing on the window and all of a sudden all hell breaks loose. All over a bunch of flowers - it just seems childish and pathetic.

"I had people around from the Trust saying it's a fire hazard. I couldn't believe what was happening.”