Heart-warming footage shows a rare baby monkey being cradled by its mum two weeks after being born.

The Colombian black spider monkey was born on April 16 at Colchester Zoo in Essex and has been seen outside in the enclosure with mum Cheekaboo for the first time.

Cheekaboo has 6 other offspring. She shares caring duties of the new arrival with her other daughters, Chilli, 7, and Cherry, 3, and dad, Julius. The zoo said Chilli and Cherry have been very inquisitive about their new sibling, and Julius has helped look after the baby whilst cuddling with Cheekaboo.

Colombian black spider monkeys get their name from their spider-like appearance, due to their disproportionately long limbs.

Rare baby spider monkey makes first appearance at zoo.