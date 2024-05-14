Smoking ban as nesting family of blue tits move into ashtray
The blue tits hatched in the wall-mounted cigarette bin - meaning that smokers have been banned from using it. Watch these adorable little chicks as the adults fly in and out of the ashtray.
Village hall co-ordinator Hazel Spicer discovered the birds when she spotted a pile of cigarette butts under the bin - which she thought was ‘strange’. “I wandered over and heard a ‘cheep cheep’ sound and realised it was now home to some little birds. The adults must have gone in and thrown out the butts one by one and then set up home.”
A notice has now been attached to the bin, asking smokers to put out their ciggies elsewhere. The sign reads: “Could you please use buckets provided for cigarettes. Birds are nesting in cigarette boxes on wall, thanks.”
