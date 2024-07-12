This video More videos

Watch as the person grabs the 18-year-old cat by the scruff of his neck and runs away across the front garden.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking video shows the moment an elderly cat is snatched by an unknown man and carried away from the front porch of a home.

Padstow, 18, was grabbed by the young man dressed in an all black tracksuit at 1.30am on July 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The person can be seen seizing Padstow up by the scruff of his neck and carrying him across the front garden of Vanessa Potter and Liz Delaney in Wivenhoe, Essex. Vanessa and Liz live around the corner from Padstow's owners Naomi and Christian Winter, who have had the cat since he was a kitten, with Padstow being a frequent visitor to their garden.

Padstow is snatched from Vanessa and Liz's front garden. | Vanessa Potter / SWNS

Vanessa said: “When Liz turned on her phone at 7am the following day, Naomi had said Padstow hadn't come home. We then saw on our camera footage that he had been taken.

"They didn't know we had a ‘Padstow cam’ and so we caught the whole thing. We can’t watch the footage with the sound on because it's so distressing.”

Naomi said: "We’re truly touched that so many people love our furry old boy as much as we do and want to see his safe return. All we desperately care about is getting Padstow back to where he belongs."