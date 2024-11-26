A video shows how George Taylor used his phone nine times while driving before crashing and paralysing a mum - who is now unable to speak and breathe independently.

Shocking footage shows how a teenager used his phone nine times before crashing - leaving a woman paralysed.

On January 18 2023, at around 11am, George Taylor had been driving a black Volkswagen Golf on the A47, when he failed to see a Skoda Fabia waiting to turn right in front of him and collided with the rear of the vehicle. Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Skoda, a woman in her 40s, suffered a cardiac arrest. An off duty paramedic and officers provided lifesaving care until she was taken to hospital. She was paralysed from the neck down as a result of the collision and now requires lifelong care.

Analysis of Taylor’s mobile phone found that he had been using it during his journey, including making two calls, sending one text and recording five videos. The videos showed him driving at speed and overtaking other vehicles whilst using his knees on his steering wheel. Taylor had held his licence for less than 12 weeks at the time of the collision.

Catherine Davies before the crash caused by George Taylor. | Norfolk Constabulary

The family of the victim said: “Catherine has always been such a gregarious person with a great sense of humour and so full of life. She had a strong work ethic and would put her hand to anything and everything. She also dotes on her son.

“I’ll never forget that day when we were told she had been in an accident, and then arriving at the hospital to be facing the reality that we may lose her. To hear that my only daughter may not survive was heart-breaking and, as her dad, all I wanted to do was make everything better for her.

“The past 22 months have been traumatic and while I can’t change anything, I hope that by speaking out I can make others aware of what can happen on the roads. Catherine’s life was changed in a split second, and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. My focus now is to help Catherine and her son as much as I can to make their lives as comfortable as possible.”

On November 25 2024, at Norwich Crown Court, George Taylor, 19, of Cage Lane, Stretham, Ely, was sentenced to two years and two months in prison, having pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing. He was also disqualified from driving for 40 months and told he must take an extended driving test before he can drive again.