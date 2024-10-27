Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as twins, John and James Makanjuola, who love cleaning, randomly clean a train carriage in front of astonished commuters - and want to clean a plane next.

Twins John and James Makanjuola volunteer to clean places like train carriages and nightclubs.

The 23-year-olds run a cleaning firm - Makagroup Services - but also clean up some of London’s less-loved spaces in their spare time.

The twins from Croydon in south London, post videos of their cleaning on social media - with the footage from their London Underground tube cleaning amassing 3.1 million views.

John and James said their love for cleaning started when they were aged 11, as their mum would encourage them to help out. One day the pair decided to clean a random front garden that looked worse for wear and the “cleaning places nobody asked us to clean” series was born.

The brothers say that working with family is always tough, but that they have no regrets about teaming up for their business. In the future, the pair have set their sights on cleaning a Formula 1 car and an aeroplane.

John said: “Now looking back, it is funny because when we would go to friends houses as kids my mum would always say let’s help them out and wash their dishes. So that idea has been brewing since we were 11 but we just didn’t realise it.

“Since we started cleaning places that nobody asked us to clean everything changed. We hadn’t realised how much it would help the community, we just wanted to show people how good we were at cleaning.”