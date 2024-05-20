Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Quirky and heartwarming video shows a pet-mad couple taking their parrots to the shops, opticians - and the pub.

A heartwarming and colourful video shows an animal-loving couple taking their pet parrots around the local shops - and even their favourite takeaway. Anne Spider-McKeown, 64, and partner Spider Spider, 66, who changed his name by deed poll to reflect his love of animals, rescued the Macaws in early 2020.

Now, Anne and Spider are regularly spotted out and about with the parrots – going to the supermarket, B&Q and even the local pub together. Spider, from Birmingham, said: “Whenever we go pub for lunch with the birds, we always take them. Going out with them turns any shopping trip about three times longer – we don’t mind though, we love people asking questions, it’s great to interact with people.”

The couple say it’s often an ‘eye-opener’ for people, when they realise the birds are real! “Generally, they’re very happy to interact with people, when they’re both in the right mood they’ll let strangers give them treats – people are surprised they’re so gentle with their big beaks.”