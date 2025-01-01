Weather: Aerial footage shows flooded roads and submerged cars as heavy rain hits the UK
Footage shows flooded roads and pathways, with cars submerged in floodwater, as heavy rain hit the UK today (January 1).
Residents have been evacuated from their homes and the TransPennine Express has issued a 'do not travel' warning throughout the north of England.
Greater Manchester Police has declared a major incident after flooding in Bolton, Didsbury, South Manchester, Harpurhey, North Manchester, Stalybridge, Stockport and Wigan.
Chief Superintendent Colette Rose said: “Following events overnight a major incident has been declared. This is to ensure we can continue to keep people safe through a co-ordinated effort from our collective emergency services, supported by key partner agencies.
“Anyone affected should check the relevant detail being shared by their local council, the fire service and Transport for Greater Manchester to ensure they can get the support available, which include any road closures and information centres for those displaced. It is advised to travel if it is only necessary and to take care if out and about.”
