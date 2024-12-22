Weather: Snow falls in parts of the UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
Footage shows snow falling in parts of the UK this morning (December 22).
Meteorologist John Hammond posted footage of snow falling in Wensleydale to X, writing: “Merry Christmas from Upper #Wensleydale.”
Phil Morrish posted footage of snow falling in Leicestershire. He said: “Snow flakes 3cm in diameter in Leicestershire”.
Thunder and lightning hit Liverpool yesterday evening (December 21). A lightning strike near Everton’s new stadium was caught on video.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind covers part of Central Tayside and Fife, East Midlands, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, London and South East England, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland and Lothian Borders, South West England, Strathclyde, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 9pm this evening.
