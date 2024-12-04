Adam Ant: new wave legend reassures fans he's 'fine and dandy' after rescheduling tour
- Adam Ant has announced he is ‘fine and dandy’ after announcing rescheduled dates for his ‘AntMusic’ UK tour.
- The new wave musician has also included a series of new tour dates taking place throughout 2025.
- Here’s the rescheduled dates, alongside the new locations Adam Ant is set to perform in come the new year.
Adam Ant has made his first comments after having to reschedule his 2024 ‘AntMusic’ tour.
The ‘AntMusic’ tour was originally meant to take place across 2024, but due to unforeseen circumstances the dates were pulled and fans were advised that rescheduled dates would be announced alongside some new shows throughout the new year.
Adam Ant has rescheduled his tour to take place from late October 2025, and has also included six new dates next year with performances now taking place in Bournemouth, Cardiff, Portsmouth, Watford, Milton Keynes and Basingstoke.
Ant issued a statement with the rescheduled tour announcement, stating: “I’m now feeling fine and dandy and very much looking forward to these new shows. I wish you all a Merry Christmas... and I hope the news I bring will make for a Happy New Year!”
What are the new tour dates for Adam Ant in 2025?
Adam Ant is scheduled to perform on the following dates in the following locations across 2025
- October 23 2025: Pavilion, Bournemouth
- October 24 2025: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- October 27 2025: Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
- October 29 2025: The Glasshouse, Gateshead
- October 30 2025: Stockton Globe
- November 1 2025: Guildhall, Portsmouth
- November 2 2025: Roundhouse, London
- November 3 2025: Dome, Brighton
- November 6 2025: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- November 10 2025: Beacon, Bristol
- November 11 2025: Colosseum, Watford
- November 12 2025: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- November 15 2025: Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- November 16 2025: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- November 17 2025: Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- November 19 2025: Barbican, York
- November 20 2025: De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- November 21 2025: Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
- November 23 2025: City Hall, Sheffield
- November 24 2025: Milton Keynes Theatre
- November 25 2025: The Anvil, Basingstoke
Are there still tickets to see Adam Ant in 2025?
Those who have retained their tickets to Adam Ant’s previous tour dates on the list won’t need to do anything, as they will be honoured for the rescheduled shows.
But for those new shows or those who have yet to pick up tickets yet, you’ll be able to grab them from 10am on December 6 2024 through Bookings Direct.
