10 spectacular light trails and events illuminating the North East this Winter

We’ve rounded up some of the best light trails and events taking place to get the whole family in the festive mood.
1. Festival of Light, Roker Park, Sunderland, every Thursday - Sunday until November 13.
One of Sunderland's most-loved festivals has returned, with the Festival of Light lighting up Roker Park this year. It runs every Thursday - Sunday until November 13. Tickets are available from the My Sunderland website and are £3, although group discounts are available and children under two can enter for free.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Christmas at Gibside, November 26-January 2
The night sky will be lit in spectacular fashion when Christmas at Gibside blazes a trail at the historic site once more this year. A brand new Christmas trail featuring enchanting illuminations will light up the Georgian garden at the National Trust’s Gibside estate, near Gateshead, from November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022. For information and to book tickets visit: nationaltrust.org.uk/Gibside. Tickets are priced from £13 for children and £18 for adults for both National Trust members and non-members
Photo: submitted
3. Museum of the Moon, Durham Cathedral, until November 11
Artist Luke Jerram's stunning Museum of the Moon installation is illuminating the nave at Durham Cathedral until November 11. Entry is free, with a suggested donation, during usual opening hours, or book online for an evening viewing.
Photo: jpi media
4. Christmas Light Trail, The Alnwick Garden, November 26 - January 2
This year's light trail at The Alnwick Garden has been extended and will be shining brightly from November 29 – January 2. Numbers for each evening have been reduced to ensure people feel safe. SEN nights will also take place. The biggest trail of its kind in the region, it will feature 3D projections, augmented reality holograms and more. Seasonal events are not included in the standard entry and need to be booked in advance at alnwickgarden.com
Photo: Jane Coltman