The event took place in the Town Square on Saturday, October 16 – and there truly was something for the whole family to enjoy!

So if you want to marvel at Eko the sea giant puppet or look back over the day’s other attractions, check out our picture special by Mail photographer Kevin Brady.

From singing and dancing to interactive workshops, here are 12 pictures from the folk day festivities.

1. Performance Eko The Sea Giant introduces himself to the crowds.

2. Time to dance Step This Way entertaining visitors to Hartlepool Family Folk Day.

3. The sea giant Eko gives a high-five as he makes his way around the Town Square.

4. Give us a tune Sing-a-long with the She Shanties.