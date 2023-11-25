Hartlepool’s Wintertide arts and crafts festival started in dazzling fashion with colourful illuminations, music performances and markets.
The annual event began on Friday night with a lantern parade along the historic Headland featuring stunning hand-made creations by local community groups and art group Whippet Up.
They made their way to the Town Square for the switching on of the Headland’s Christmas tree lights together with children’s fairground rides and hot food stalls.
Wintertide is on throughout this weekend (November 24-26) with a packed programme of art trails, music performances in local pubs and churches, and craft markets.
1. Ignite
Ignite, a bespoke piece of art by Emily Carter, on display in the Croft Gardens against the backdrop of St Hilda's Church during the Wintertide Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
2. Giant puppet
A striking figure forms part of Friday evening's lantern parade along the Headland. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
3. Bright lanterns
Parade participants carry lanterns created by art group Whippet Up to announce the beginning of the Wintertide Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
4. She's on fire
A performer dances with fire at the front of the Wintertide Festival parade as it makes its way around the Headland. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson