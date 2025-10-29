Will there be Halloween drama between members of the Don Callis Family on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite?

Two number one contender matches and the continuation of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament are among the matches on AEW Dynamite this week.

Alongside that, the Death Riders are in action, and tensions continue to simmer away inside the Don Callis Family.

Here’s your AEW Fright Night Dynamite preview for this week, including how to watch in the United Kingdom.

There could be trouble ahead for one certain AEW manager, after tensions continue to escalate between two of AEW’s premier athletes.

At the conclusion of last week’s AEW Unified Championship battle, which saw Kazuchika Okada make a successful defence against Bandido, most of the Don Callis Family came out to celebrate another victory for ‘The Rainmaker.’ But one person was noticeably conspicuous in their absence: the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Konosuke Takeshita.

Takeshita has still taken exception to the events that unfolded at AEW WrestleDream, where he was hit with an ‘errant’ lariat from teammate Okada. We say errant, but the look on his face (and later ‘accidentally’ turning off a live feed during a Callis Family celebration of Takeshita) would indicate that he didn’t seem too upset with the friendly fire. However, it would be Okada who would eat the pinfall after Bandido scored with his 21-Plex - and pinned Okada for the first time in 10 months.

Will Don Callis be able to smooth things over between two of Japan’s greatest modern-day wrestling greats, or will there be a frightful Halloween surprise in waiting this week?

Alongside that drama, there are a couple of wrestling matches to determine the outlook of AEW’s next PPV, Full Gear - but what time will you need to tune in from the UK to watch all the action from AEW Fright Night Dynamite?

How can I watch the latest episode of AEW Dynamite in the United Kingdom this week?

Those wishing to watch the latest episode of AEW Dynamite live will not have to stay up quite as late this week. You can stream the show live through TrillerTV (with an applicable AEW Plus subscription) from 12am GMT on October 30, with on-demand repeats available shortly after broadcasting.

ITV 4 will be showing a truncated version of the show once again, airing this Friday (October 31) at 11:40pm GMT.

What’s been announced so far for AEW Dynamite this week?

It's a frighteningly packed episode of AEW Dynamite this week, themed all around the week's Halloween festivities. | All Elite Wrestling

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

The action kicks off with the beginning of the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.

In this quarterfinal match, Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter will take on the haunting duo known as the Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue). Aminata and Hayter earned the right to select their opponents after winning a four-way tag team match last week.

This match carries an extra layer of revenge, as the Triangle of Madness has been a persistent nuisance for Aminata and Hayter over the past few months.

AEW Men's World Championship #1 Contender Fright Night 4-Way Fight

A huge match with major implications for the Full Gear pay-per-view is set, as Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, Samoa Joe, and Hook all battle for a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship, currently held by Hangman Adam Page.

Both Lashley and Ricochet are hungry for their first opportunity at the company's top prize. Hook is looking to return to the title picture after a break from challenging for the gold, while Samoa Joe has pressing "unfinished business" with the champion after The Opps' surprise attack at WrestleDream.

The winner of this high-stakes contest will receive a guaranteed championship match against Page at Full Gear.

AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Fright Night 4-Way Fight

Who will face the current AEW Tag Team Champions, Brodido, after this week's four-way tag team bout? | All Elite Wrestling

The pursuit of tag team gold continues with the second scheduled Fright Night 4-Way Fight. The teams of FTR, JetSpeed, Jurassic Express, and The Young Bucks will compete to determine who will challenge Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Full Gear.

This is a battle between elite teams, as FTR, Jurassic Express, and The Young Bucks have all previously held the titles. All four teams are extremely motivated to emerge victorious and move one step closer to making their championship dreams a reality.

The Death Riders are in action

The intense rivalry between The Conglomeration and the Death Riders will heat up with a singles rematch between Jon Moxley and Kyle O'Reilly. Their previous encounter ended in a disqualification when Moxley displayed a "cowardly trend" by striking the referee to escape O'Reilly's submission rather than fighting his way out.

The question heading into this match is whether Moxley will resort to cheap tactics again, especially without his stablemates by his side.

Trick Or Treat Tornado Tag Team Match

Former rivals turned teammates Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta will be forced to cooperate as they face the popular duo of Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy in a chaotic "Trick Or Treat" Tornado Tag Team Match. All four men will be legal in the ring at the same time, ensuring fast-paced action.

Allin and Cassidy are still laser-focused on dismantling the Death Riders, and this non-stop tag match will test whether the unlikely pair of Garcia and Yuta can successfully keep them at bay.

When are AEW returning to the United Kingdom in 2025?

For those of you yearning for some more All Elite action taking place in our neck of the woods, you won’t have to wait too much longer.

The company are set to return to the country in December, with both tapings taking place for AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision in Cardiff and Manchester, respectively.

Tickets are on sale now through outlets including Ticketmaster.

