BBC Folk Awards nominee among performers to hit the stage at annual festival
Some of the best performers from the thriving UK folk scene will entertain fans at a popular festival in the region.
Tickets are on sale now for Sedgefield Folk Festival which takes place in the village from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 8.
Visitors from all over the region and across the country are expected to revel in music, sing arounds, workshops and competitions.
Among the renowned performers in this year’s line up are Jez Lowe, who was twice nominated in the 2015 BBC Folk Awards, and The Often Herd who are described as one of the most engaging and dynamic live acts in the UK's Bluegrass, Americana and Roots scene.
Also appearing will be The Salts who are a co-operative of seasoned musicians, and French-born Flossie Malavialle who is now living in the North East.
Joan Edmundson, one of the organisers of the festival said: “From its modest beginning within a single venue in 2006, the festival has gradually expanded to cater for the tastes and interests of folk music enthusiasts and local residents alike.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The Festival operates within Sedgefield Community Association and a specific, dedicated committee of volunteers works hard to organise a full programme of events which brings many visitors into the County Durham town from all over the country.”
Tickets for the Parish Hall concerts are available by calling the ticket office on 01740 621347 and those for concerts at Ceddesfeld Hall are available from Sedgefield Town Council.
For full details visit www.sedgefieldfolkfestival.co.uk