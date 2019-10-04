Brass band taking centre stage in Hartlepool for 'Last of the Headland Proms' at St Hilda's Church
Brass band fans in Hartlepool are in for a treat with a special “Last of the Headland Proms” charity concert.
Oddfellows Brass, a full brass band, will be performing at St Hilda’s Church, in Church Walk, Hartlepool, on Saturday, October 26.
The concert, which is open to the public, starts at 2pm and has been organised by local friendship group Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows.
The Leicestershire-based band will be performing a varied program of film scores, and usual Proms favourites Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory.
They will be accompanied by professional singer Sandy Smith and STS Dance and Fitness dancers who will be covering excerpts from The Lion King and The Greatest Showman
The proms section will be led by John Rowland and Julie Pendleton two well-known operatic singers from Newcastle upon Tyne.
David Hollings the band’s musical director, said: “If you’ve never experienced a live brass band before, then this is a great first concert. If you’re a seasoned concert- goer, then we can guarantee this will be up there as one of your favourites.
“We’re accomplished musicians but certainly know how to have fun and put on a rousing show,”
Tickets cost £9 for adults and £5 for children under 16 – with a glass of wine or soft drink at the interval.
They are available from the church by calling 01429 870310 or by email at music@hartlepool-sthilda.ork.uk.
Tickets can also be obtained at The Cornerstone Café, at St George’s Church in Park Road, Hartlepool.