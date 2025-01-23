Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s BRIT Awards nominees have just been announced.

Charli XCX leads the field on nominees with six nods, while Dua Lipa follows closely with five nominations.

The ceremony is set to take place at London’s The O2 on March 1 2025.

The BRIT Awards 2025 nominations showcased an eclectic mix of talent across genres, celebrating both established icons and rising stars.

Among the standout nominees for Album of the Year are Charli XCX with brat, showcasing her rebellious pop sensibilities, and Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism, a record widely praised for its sonic evolution. Ezra Collective’s jazz-inspired Dance, No One’s Watching and The Cure’s gothic masterpiece Songs of a Lost World illustrate the diversity of this category. Meanwhile, The Last Dinner Party's Prelude to Ecstasy, their debut offering, underscores the growing prominence of new voices in the British music scene.

In the Artist of the Year category, Charli XCX and Dua Lipa lead the charge with multiple nominations, further cementing their status as global pop powerhouses. Rising stars like Nia Archives and Rachel Chinouriri also make their mark, alongside genre-spanning talents like Fred Again.. and Jamie xx.

The category’s mix of pop, indie, and electronic influences speaks to the breadth of British music today. Meanwhile, Michael Kiwanuka and Sam Fender offer compelling narratives through their soulful and introspective works, demonstrating the enduring appeal of storytelling in music.

Group of the Year nominees reflect a blend of enduring legends and contemporary innovators. Coldplay and The Cure bring decades of influence, while Ezra Collective’s energetic jazz fusion continues to break boundaries. Bring Me The Horizon offers a heavier rock edge, and The Last Dinner Party’s inclusion reinforces their breakout status.

This year’s nods suggest a growing appetite for diversity within group dynamics, celebrating acts that push their respective genres forward. Similarly, in the Best New Artist category, the likes of English Teacher and Myles Smith share the spotlight with Rachel Chinouriri, Ezra Collective, and The Last Dinner Party.

BRIT Awards 2025 - full list of nominees

Charli XCX leads the nominations at the 2025 BRIT Awards | Henry Redcliffe

Album of the Year

Charli XCX - brat

The Cure - Songs of a Lost World

Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective - Dance, No One’s Watching

The Last Dinner Party- Prelude to Ecstasy

Artist of the Year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Song of the Year

Artemas – i like the way you kiss me

The Beatles – 'Now And Then'

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin with bbyclose) – Kisses

Central Cee feat. Lil Baby – BAND4BAND

Charli XCX Ft Billie Eilish – Guess

Chase & Status and Stormzy – Backbone

Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove

Dua Lipa – Training Season

Ella Henderson feat. Rudimental – Alibi

JADE – Angel Of My Dreams

Jordan Adetunji – KEHLANI

KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) – Thick Of It

Myles Smith – Stargazing

Sam Ryder – You're Christmas To Me

Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D – Somedays

Group of the Year

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Best New Artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

British Pop Act

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

British Dance Act

Becky Hill

Charli XCX

Chase and Status

Fred Again..

Nia Archives

British R&B Act

RAYE is up for just the one award this year, after making history at the 2024 BRIT Awards | Getty Images for Global Citizen

Cleo Sol

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE

British Rock/Alternative Act

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

British Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

International Artist of the Year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Group of the Year

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

International Song of the Year

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Beyonce - Texas Hold Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck Babe!

Djo - End of Beginning

Eminem - Houdini

Hozier - Too Sweet

Jack Harlow - Lovin On me

Noah Kahan - Stuck Season

Post Malone with Morgan Wallen - I Had some help

Sabrina Carpenter- Espresso

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift with Post Malone - FortnightTeddy Swims - Lose Control

Tommy Richmond - Million Dollar Baby

The BRIT Awards are set to take place on March 1 2025 from The O2, London. To attend, tickets are available now through the official BRIT Awards website.