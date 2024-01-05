Shed Seven get their 30th anniversary celebrations started today as they unveil their eagerly anticipated new album ‘A Matter of Time’.

Having already achieved a phenomenal amount of pre-orders (which has resulted in all copies of the live edition, the Blood Records vinyl plus all test pressings sell out months in advance), the band further commemorate the album’s release by embarking on a 10-date record store tour which gets underway in Leeds followed by their home city of York this afternoon.

Consequently, ‘A Matter of Time’ looks set to be become their highest charting album ever - a record currently held by their ‘Going For Gold: Greatest Hits’, which peaked at No.7.

Shed Seven frontman Rick Witter said: “‘Let’s Go’ was always intended to be the grand opener to the album. It shows a statement of intent. It’s the Sheds’ inner rock animal rearing its head and showing its teeth. It’s an invite for us all to hold hands and travel the globe. It’s tight, frenetic and a potential punch in the gut. Let’s go!”

Celebrate Shed Seven’s 30th anniversary with new album ‘A Matter of Time’ - out now. © Barnaby Fairley 2023

The band launch the new album alongside a new video for the album’s full-throttle opener, the raucous, punk-tinged rock ‘n’ roller ‘Let’s Go’, which captures incendiary footage from last summer’s sold-out 6,000-capacity headline show at the Millennium Square in Leeds.

There’s still time for fans to help Shed Seven make history with a final push up the charts. The campaign has just been boosted by the news that the band have today launched a new Digital Deluxe edition of the new album which adds a re-recorded version of their much-loved debut album ‘Change Giver’ – available now HERE.

Physical formats ‘A Matter of Time’ are available to buy HERE and there’s something for all preferences: signed copies, vinyl and cassettes in various colours, regular and digipak CDs.

Also featuring the band’s recent singles, including ‘In Ecstasy’, ‘Starlings’ and ‘F:K:H’, all of which received rapturous receptions during last autumn’s headline tour, ‘A Matter of Time’ introduces a wealth of essential new material. Fresh highlights include classic skyscraping Shed Seven melancholia with ‘Let’s Go Dancing’, dreamy folk-rock complete with backing vocals from Laura McClure on ‘Tripping With You’, and buoyant, vintage Britpop vibes in the shape of ‘Ring The Changes’. The curtain comes down with a special collaboration as long-term Shed Seven fan Peter Doherty contributes vocal harmonies to the final song ‘Starlings’.

Still led by founder members Rick Witter (vocals), Paul Banks (guitar) and Tom Gladwin (bass), Shed Seven are completed by Rob ‘Maxi’ Maxfield (drums) and Tim Wills (keys). The band recorded the record during sessions in Spain with the Grammy Award winner producer Youth (The Verve, Pink Floyd) before it was mixed by Cenzo Townshend (Florence + The Machine, Inhaler).

Limited tickets for select dates during the band’s current record store tour are available HERE. They will then end the month with a series of album release shows, all of which rapidly sold-out, before playing two special 30th anniversary shows at York’s Museum Garden in July 2024 which - you guessed it - also quickly sold-out. Their upcoming live shows are:

JANUARY - ALBUM RELEASE SHOWS

25th - Kingston, Pryzm (SOLD OUT)

26th - Coventry, HMV Empire (SOLD OUT)

27th – Leeds, Project House (SOLD OUT)

JULY – 30th ANNIVERSARY SHOWS

19th - York, Museum Gardens (SOLD OUT)

20th - York, Museum Gardens (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST

25th - Manchester, Wythenshawe Park (Blossoms’ Big Bank Holiday Weekend)