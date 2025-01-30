Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snooker stars are heading to the region for a top night of entertainment on the green baize.

An Evening With “The Whirlwind” Jimmy White will take place at Billingham Forum Theatre on Wednesday, February 5.

It will be hosted by one of the sport’s leading voices John Virgo with special guest snooker commentator and 1997 world champion Ken Doherty.

Jimmy and Ken will play a few frames and talk fans through their illustrious careers both on and off the table, with John Virgo as referee and commentator.

Jimmy will give an insight into his six world final runner-up finishes, to his world seniors championship win.

John will also give a masterclass of his famous trick shots. The audience will then get the chance to put their questions to Jimmy, Ken and John in a live and unfiltered Q&A.

The show starts at 7.30pm and seats start from £37.50.

To book see the website www./forumtheatre.ticketsolve.com