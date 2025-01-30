Chance to see snooker stars 'Whirlwind' Jimmy White, Ken Doherty and John Virgo on stage in Billingham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An Evening With “The Whirlwind” Jimmy White will take place at Billingham Forum Theatre on Wednesday, February 5.
It will be hosted by one of the sport’s leading voices John Virgo with special guest snooker commentator and 1997 world champion Ken Doherty.
Jimmy and Ken will play a few frames and talk fans through their illustrious careers both on and off the table, with John Virgo as referee and commentator.
Jimmy will give an insight into his six world final runner-up finishes, to his world seniors championship win.
John will also give a masterclass of his famous trick shots. The audience will then get the chance to put their questions to Jimmy, Ken and John in a live and unfiltered Q&A.
The show starts at 7.30pm and seats start from £37.50.
To book see the website www./forumtheatre.ticketsolve.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.