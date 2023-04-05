News you can trust since 1877
Churchgoers in Hartlepool prepare to take part in annual Walk of Witness this Good Friday

Churchgoers will come together in Hartlepool town centre on Good Friday in a public show of their faith.

By Mark Payne
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

The annual Walk of Witness sees members of the town’s Catholic Holy Family Parish walk from their churches to Victory Square, in Victoria Road, carrying crosses.

Everyone is due to gather there for 11am and a short outdoor service is due to take place at 11.15am with everyone welcome to observe or join in.

Bernadette Malcolmson, part of the Hartlepool Youth Ministry coordination team, said: “It’s a very significant event for our church and a very significant time of year for Catholics and Christians across the world.

Parishioners making their way to Hartlepool war memorial during last year's Walk of Witness.Parishioners making their way to Hartlepool war memorial during last year's Walk of Witness.
    "We feel we do our small part in bearing witness to our faith in a very public way.

    "There is a beautiful camaraderie of the people all coming together for the walk and a common goal.

    "I’m really looking forward to it. The forecast isn’t looking too promising but we will be going ahead with it.”

    Parishioners from St Mary’s, St Patrick’s, St John Vianney and St Joseph’s churches will each take part and carry their crucifixes through the street.

    Bernadette added: “Each group will be saying some prayers along the way as we participate in the walk. The final two sets of prayers will be read at the war memorial.”

    Parishioners will set off from their churches at different times on Friday morning with St Mary’s on the Headland and St Patrick’s at Owton Manor having the farthest to walk.

    Crosses will be laid on the war memorial for the duration of the service.

