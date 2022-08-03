Eighth annual music day for Hartlepool charity set to be another rocking success

Charity Team Holbrook’s Music Day at the Fisherman’s Arms will showcase the talents of young performers of the Kate Sirs School of Music in the afternoon.

Then in the evening, popular Hartlepool band Pek and Wanley will take to the stage supported by Finlay Dobing.

The fundraiser has been held at ‘The Fish’ on Southgate, the Headland, for the last eight years and has raised thousands for Team Holbrook’s dedicated cause Alice House Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team Holbrook Music Day organisers (left to right) Phil Holbrook, Kate Sirs and Isaac Organ with their Team Holbrook Great North Run shirts.

It takes place this year on Thursday, August 11. The afternoon will be split into three hour-long showcases featuring the Kate Sirs students organised by performer Isaac Organ aged 17.

As well as starting off each hour with a song, Isaac will complete three 5km loops of the Headland as part of his training for this year’s Great North Run, also with Team Holbrook.

Phil Holbrook, who started the charity in 2014 in memory of his first wife Sally, said: “Kate has been an absolutely fantastic supporter over the last few years.

"She raises hundreds each year from this event and it gives the kids a chance to show their abilities at the same time.”

He also thanked Pek and Wanley for their ongoing support of the event adding: “As soon as they come off the stage they ask for the next date straightaway.”