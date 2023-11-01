Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Meighan will bring his UK Acoustic Tour to The Studio, in Tower Street, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

More than 130 tickets have been sold already and the show, starting at 7pm, is set to sell out quickly.

The Studio said it can’t wait to welcome Tom who released his first solo album The Reckoning earlier this year.

Tom Meighan is due to appear in Hartlepool. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

With Kasabian, he sold four million albums, celebrated five consecutive number one albums and performed all over the world.

It included headlining Glastonbury, V Festival and Reading and Leeds twice, as well as most other major European music festivals.

Awards Tom has collected include a BRIT Award, seven NME Awards, Q Magazine Awards, a Mojo award and a Music Week Award.