Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan to bring his UK Acoustic Tour to Hartlepool in 2024

The former lead singer and frontman of band Kasabian is coming to Hartlepool as part of a new nationwide tour.
By Mark Payne
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT
Tom Meighan will bring his UK Acoustic Tour to The Studio, in Tower Street, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

More than 130 tickets have been sold already and the show, starting at 7pm, is set to sell out quickly.

The Studio said it can’t wait to welcome Tom who released his first solo album The Reckoning earlier this year.

Tom Meighan is due to appear in Hartlepool. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty ImagesTom Meighan is due to appear in Hartlepool. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Tom Meighan is due to appear in Hartlepool. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
    With Kasabian, he sold four million albums, celebrated five consecutive number one albums and performed all over the world.

    It included headlining Glastonbury, V Festival and Reading and Leeds twice, as well as most other major European music festivals.

    Awards Tom has collected include a BRIT Award, seven NME Awards, Q Magazine Awards, a Mojo award and a Music Week Award.

    Tickets for Tom’s gig at The Studio cost £20 in advance. To check availability visit https://www.seetickets.com.

