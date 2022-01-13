Four American singing stars to perform at fundraising event

Hardwick Hall Hotel, at Sedgefield, County Durham, will once again play host to the Lobster Charity Ball on Friday, May 13, with singers Ce Ce Peniston, Robin S, Crystal Waters and Julie McKnight on stage to entertain the crowd.

It is the first time the four have performed together in the UK.

Singer and songwriter Crystal Waters is best known for her singles Gypsy Woman, 100% Pure Love and Destination Calabria.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Waters is among the singing stars heading for Sedgefield's Hardwick Hall.

UK talent will also take centre stage next year with the event welcoming DJ D’Nyce as host along with DJ Keith Martin, while the Paul Pashley band will also perform at the charity night for the very first time.

The event, which takes place from 7pm to 12.30am, raises money for Daisy Chain, which supports families affected by autism

Hardwick Hall Hotel owner, John Adamson, said: “The Lobster Charity Ball is one of the highlights of our calendar and we’re delighted to announce its return this year.

“We are hoping to follow the success of previous years by raising a huge sum for Daisy Chain, which will help them continue the excellent work they do.”

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and canapés on arrival and enjoy a four course gourmet lobster surf and turf menu with complimentary beer, lager and wine all night.