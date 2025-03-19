Glastonbury 2025: the 23 most streamed artists performing at this year’s festival, according to Spotify

By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:02 BST

Who is currently dominating Spotify and also set to perform at Glastonbury Festival 2025? 🎶🎪📱

So what day at Glastonbury Festival 2025 is set to have the most streamed acts across the day?

That would apparently be Saturday night, when the likes of Doechii, RAYE and Deftones are set to take over the Pyramid Stage and beyond, with a combined Spotify streaming total of 135,262,471, according to the good people at VIP-Grinders.

They’ve delved through this year’s confirmed line-up of acts at Worthy Farm and taken a look at Spotify’s analytics to determine who is the most streamed act set to perform at this year’s festival - and also the combined total of streams across the days in question.

While Saturday boasts the most, Sunday’s selection of acts including Olivia Rodrigo and The Prodigy comes second with a total of 123,848,900 Spotify streams, with Friday’s line up consisting of Gracie Abrams and The 1975 coming in third with 99,444,762 streams.

But who of all the acts performing this year has the most streams so far this year? Take a look at the 23 acts that are dominating playlists across the world ahead of this year’s biggest party at Worthy Farm - are you surprised by some of the entries?

Amyl and the Sniffers' raw punk energy has attracted 1,026,924 streams, demonstrating their growing popularity in the punk scene.

1. Amyl and The Sniffers

Amyl and the Sniffers' raw punk energy has attracted 1,026,924 streams, demonstrating their growing popularity in the punk scene. | Getty Images for Coachella

Biffy Clyro's powerful rock sound has earned them 1,432,489 streams, highlighting their dedicated fanbase.

2. Biffy Clyro

Biffy Clyro's powerful rock sound has earned them 1,432,489 streams, highlighting their dedicated fanbase. | AFP via Getty Images

John Fogerty's classic rock anthems continue to resonate, with 2,108,113 streams reflecting his lasting appeal.

3. John Fogerty

John Fogerty's classic rock anthems continue to resonate, with 2,108,113 streams reflecting his lasting appeal. | Lewis Whyld

Ezra Collective's jazz fusion has found an audience of 2,288,571, showcasing their innovative approach to the genre.

4. Ezra Collective

Ezra Collective's jazz fusion has found an audience of 2,288,571, showcasing their innovative approach to the genre. | Aliyah Otchere

