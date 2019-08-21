Hardwick Live: Two brilliant days of music in pictures
Hardwick Live organisers have hailed the success of the festival which saw 17,000 music fans turn out to enjoy performances from the likes of Manic Street Preachers and James.
By Sophie Brownson
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 15:52
John Adamson, owner of Hardwick Hall Hotel, where the festival was held, said: “Months of hard work and effort goes into organising the event each year, which makes it even more rewarding when we see everyone having such a fantastic time.
“We are delighted to have welcomed a brilliant line-up across five stages over the weekend, with plenty of music, comedy and children’s entertainment for our festival-goers to enjoy.”
What performances did you see?