Two bands will take to the stage at the South Durham (Steelworks) Social Club in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, for the fundraising night.

All proceeds will go to a town couple who recently suffered a house fire which destroyed their home and all of their belongings.

It will be held on Friday, November 25, and feature live music from Small Wonder and Acoustic Weller.

DJs Brian Atkinson and Mick Hanley will also play music from the 60s to modern day, and genres including Motown, Ska, reggae, Britpop, soul and indie.

Small Wonder play hits from all of the greats including Elvis,The Beatles,The Kinks,The Small Faces and more.

And Acoustic Weller will perform favourite songs by The Jam, Paul Weller and Style Council.

Doors open from 7pm and entry is just £5.

