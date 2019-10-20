The three-day programme welcomed a wealth of acts, with venues across the area hosting dozens of performances by bands, solo artists, activities and dance groups.

It also included the specially commissioned show Your Affectionate Son, based around the story of Theo Jones, the first soldier to be killed on British soil during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools, and his mother who also lost two sons to the conflict on the European front.

The piece commemorates the centenary of the Treaty of Versailles with music, song, dance, using the real voices of the men who fought in the War to End All Wars.

Morris dancers Boggarts Breakfast at the Hartlepool Folk Festival at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, on Saturday.

Written by Robb Johnson and Luke Daniels, with contributions from poet John Hegley and music played by Eliza Carthy and the Durham Miners’ Association Brass Band, there are plans to discuss making it into a CD and hopes it will be taken on tour.

In addition to shows by bands and stand-alone artists, the programme included Nevermind the Bandoggs, a music quiz created from a mix of Nevermind the Buzzcocks and Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, and Kiss Me Quick! Cabaret, a seaside-themed evening which stared musicians and drag queens.

With this year’s event just at a close, the team behind the festival have already lined up a series of acts for 2020, with Irish band Altan, The Urban Folk Quartet and Jim Moray and Tim Moore set to appear, and tickets on sale.

“We know this is going to bring in people from all over the country and the atmosphere is always fantastic,” said Joan Crump, who is among the festival’s organisers.

Iona Fyfe singing in the Sir William Grey Suite at the Hartlepool Folk Festival at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, on Saturday.

“We really try to give them a flavour of the North East and Hartlepool and it’s always very lively on the Historic Quay and around the Headland and everywhere that is involved and it really does lift the town and the venues.

“We want to thank all the venues involved, because we know they work longer and harder during the festival and we’re so grateful.”

She added her thanks to Sue Ainslie, who co-ordinated volunteers.

For more about the annual event, visit www.hartlepoolfolkfest.co.uk.