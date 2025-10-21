People are invited to a fun-filled celebration to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Hartlepool Remembers: 80 Years of Freedom and Family Fun takes place on Wednesday, October 29, at the Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland and features a packed programme.

It will include evocative wartime re-enactments, ceramics and pottery craft sessions, poetry workshops.

Visitors are urged to bring along their wartime memorabilia to uncover the fascinating stories behind items by experts.

Sessions run from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3pm. Places are free but are limited and must be booked in advance at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/communityhubs or at any of Hartlepool’s Community Hubs or libraries.

The event has been organised by Hartlepool Borough Council in partnership with the Heugh Battery Museum, Hartlepool veterans and local community groups.

It is part of Our Freedom: Then and Now, a £2 million national programme of creative events to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.