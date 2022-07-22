Hartlepool singer songwriter can't wait for fans to hear his new single out this week

Gaz Price, who has released a number of singles in his punk Britpop style, is enjoying a busy summer playing at gigs and festivals up and down the country.

This week marks the release of his latest single, and first for around six months, called Leave Them Be.

A song about mob mentality, it is described as “Johnny Cash meets The Sex Pistols”.

Hartlepool singer songwriter Gaz Price.

Gaz, 28, said: “Most of my songs are social commentary and a reflection on society.

"The inspiration behind this song is more of an up and at them tune. It is about mob mentality and the air of invincibility when out with friends.

"I’m really excited to get the song out there. The lyrics are very honest and blunt, but it has still got everything that makes a Gaz Price tune.”

It is also released with a B-side entitled Rebel With A Cause, which is described as a reflection on society and the governments of today, and a call for change and unity.

The cover to Gaz Price's new single Leave Them Be.

Gaz, who comes from the Headland, has become an established performer on the North East music scene and seen his fanbase here and beyond continue to grow.

His first three songs all reached the top 10 of an Australian radio station.

He has recently supported Newcastle-born singer Andrew Cushin, Tom Hingley, of Inspiral Carpets fame, and performed at The Libertines’ own Albion Rooms in Margate.

Gaz has also branched out been joined on stage by band members David Wilcox on drums, lead guitarist Sean Mccloskery and Nico Mouissie on bass guitar.

He added: “I’ve been gigging non-stop up and down the country and having the band has opened so many doors.

"I recently played a sold out gig at the Pot House [on the Headland], a place where I got my first few gigs and where it all started.

"It was like a homecoming and new chapter beginning with the band.”

Gaz takes inspiration for his music from his passion for and surroundings in Hartlepool with hard-hitting but, heartfelt lyrics.