Hartlepool's returning Waterfront Festival is aiming to make a splash

Hartlepool Waterfront Festival in 2018.

The hugely popular event will take place on Saturday, August 28, and Sunday, August 29, at The Waterfront – adjacent to the town’s marina – with organisers Hartlepool Borough Council promising something for everyone.

The festival will be operating on a “pay-what-you-decide” basis with visitors being asked to pay after the event - based on the experience they have had.

Following a break due to the pandemic, this year’s theme is Rebirth and the event will feature a wide range of arts, music and entertainment, both in the real world and online.

Making a splash at the Waterfront Festival

With the countdown well underway, organisers have announced three new key attractions.

Between August 20 to 30, internationally renowned artist Luke Jerram will take over Seaton Carew beach with his new touring artwork In Memoriam, a temporary memorial to all those lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The installation will feature 120 flags made from NHS bed sheets arranged in the form of a medical logo.

On the Saturday festival-goers will be able to relive one of the greatest albums of all time, with Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, performed by Transatlantic Ensemble at The Waterfront’s Moon Stage.

The following day, it will host a performance by post-punk band The Futureheads.

Aaron Bowman, event manager at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We’re trying to cater for all tastes by offering something for people who are ready to party again, as well as those who might just prefer a period of quiet reflection.”

Council leader, Cllr Shane Moore, said: “After the many sacrifices people have been required to make during the pandemic, I am delighted to give people something to look forward to at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival.

"We can’t wait to welcome visitors again.”

The festival, which has previously attracted crowds of up to 15,000, is being supported by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “The Waterfront Festival is a key date in the town’s events calendar and this year it has gone all-out to come back with a bang.”