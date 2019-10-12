How to get tickets for The Script at Utilita Arena and how much do they cost
The Script is coming to Newcastle’s The Script as part of the Sunsets and Full Moons tour in March 2020.
Irish rock band The Script formed in 2007 in Dublin. They first released music in 2008 and have produced hits ever since.
Daniel O'Donoghue, Mark Sheehan, and Glen Powe will be heading back to the North East next year for the last leg of their tour.
When will The Script be coming to the Utilita Arena?
The group will head to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Saturday, March 14 2020 on the final date of their tour.
Where else is The Script playing on the Sunsets and Full Moons tour?
In February, they are heading to Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Bournemouth, Sheffield, Birmingham and London.
In March, they will perform in Nottingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Aberdeen.
When are tickets available? Are there any pre-sale tickets?
Tickets will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, October 18.
Their new album Sunsets & Full Moons is out on Friday, November 8. If fans pre-order it on the band’s website by 5pm on Tuesday, October 15, they will get pre-sale access. They will be emailed a code giving them access to the pre-sale which begins at 9:30 on Wednesday, October 16.
How much are tickets for The Script at Utilita Arena?
Prices will range from £32.50 to £59.30 with VIP packages available.
Where you can get tickets for The Script at Utilita Arena
Tickets are available online on The Script website, Utilita Arena website and ticket-sales websites.
They will also be available at the arena box office.