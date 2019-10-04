How to save £5 for Beauty and the Beast with one-day Hartlepool pantomime ticket offer
Families are being urged to take advantage of a one-day special offer when booking their seats for this year’s annual pantomime at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.
Tickets for Beauty and the Beast are being discounted by £5 to celebrate the anniversary of the release date of the original film.
The reduction will apply from 9am until midnight on Wednesday October 9 to mark 28 years since the release of the Walt Disney classic.
The offer can be used when booking tickets both online and at the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre box office using discount code “BELLE1992”.
This December sees the return of Elite Pantomimes for Hartlepool’s third professional pantomime. Last year, the company brought the much-loved panto Cinderella to town, and it also staged Aladdin in 2016.
David Worthington, head of cultural services at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It’s not Christmas without a pantomime and with the festive season just around the corner, seats are filling up quickly for this year’s production of Beauty and the Beast.
“We would encourage families to take advantage of this one-day offer and get their seats booked to avoid disappointment.”
Performances begin on Saturday December 14 and runs until Sunday December 29.
Tickets are normally priced at £17 for adults, £15 for children or £55 for a family (2 adults and 2 children.
To book tickets, or to obtain a full list of performance times, visit www.destinationhartlepool.com or call the box office on (01429) 890000.