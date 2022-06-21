How to see boxing champion Tyson Fury when he brings After Party Tour to Hartlepool

Fury is coming to The Mayfair Centre at Seaton Carew on Sunday, July 10, in Fury Fest – The Official After Party Tour.

Fans will be able to meet The Gypsy King and other fighters, ask him questions and bid to take home a piece of sporting memorabilia.

The event is being organised by Gold Star Promotions as part of Fury’s nationwide Official After Party tour.

Tyson Fury following his victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Fury previously appeared at The Mayfair Centre in 2019.

Since then he has gone on to become WBC heavyweight champion and successfully defend his title by defeating Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April.

The event at The Mayfair Centre, in Tees Road, will feature a meet and greet with the champion and the chance to have your photo taken with him by a professional photographer.

There will also be live entertainment and a sports auction including items of memorabilia from stars from around the world.

Fury said: “This tour is a great opportunity for me to meet fans and fellow mental health sufferers.

“It will be a great insight into being totally mentally broken and then making your way back up to the top of the ladder."

VIP tickets are £99 per person, and Platinum VIP tickets £299 which include early entry, priority seating, priority during the Q&A session with Tyson and other special guests and a signed boxing glove by Tyson.