Live From The Yard Hull announces Ministry of Sound Classical Takeover line-up
Ready to welcome an estimated audience of 16,000 from 8-11 August, this four-day live music extravaganza promises to be a definite highlight of the festival season.
Ministry of Sound Classical will host the event on Saturday 10 August, bringing legendary DJs Judge Jules, Smokin Jo, and Utah Saints to East Yorkshire. This isn't just any DJ set, though - it's a revolutionary immersive experience where classic dance anthems are transformed by a 30-piece orchestra.
Ministry of Sound, the legendary London venue and a global dance music powerhouse, has redefined the orchestral performance.
Their sell-out shows worldwide blend the best of dance music history with the grandeur of classical music, creating an unparalleled auditory and visual spectacle.
Ministry of Sound Classical will feature re-orchestrated and re-imagined dance hits from the 90s, including The Chemical Brothers’ “Hey Boy Hey Girl,” Dario G’s “Sunchyme,” Faithless’ “Insomnia,” and Fatboy Slim’s “Right Here, Right Now.”
Performed to the backdrop of a mesmerising lazer light show, these tracks will be delivered with the unmatched energy of some of the world’s leading DJs and vocalists.
A pioneering figure in the dance music scene since the late 1980s, Judge Jules is renowned for his dynamic DJ sets and influential radio shows, including a decade-long stint on BBC Radio 1.
His electrifying performances and prolific production work have cemented his status as a global electronic music icon. He says:
“I’m really looking forward to coming back to Hull, where surprisingly I haven’t been for five years, for this very special event at The Yard in Hull,” says the DJ.
“My association with the Ministry goes back ages having played the club hundreds of times and remixed loads of their compilations so it should be a really rammed and rocking one.”
Celebrated for her cutting-edge sound, Smokin Jo has been a trailblazer in the dance music world for over 29 years. She has played at the most prestigious venues worldwide, including Space Ibiza and Fabric London, and her dynamic performances continue to set trends in the electronic music scene.
With a career spanning the birth of House music, Utah Saints - helmed by the eponymous Tim Utah and Jez Willis - have achieved global recognition with nine Top 40 UK hits and over 2 million records sold.
Their innovative sampling and genre-blending have made them a unique force, not just in dance circles, but in the wider music industry.
With the symphonic arrangements breathing new life into beloved dance anthems, audiences are transported on a journey through time and sound, where pulsating rhythms meet the elegance of strings and brass.
To purchase tickets head to: www.livefromtheyard.co.uk
LIVE FROM THE YARD 2024 LINE-UP:
Thursday 8th August
Calum Scott
Tim Gallagher
Charlotte Jane
Friday 9th August
Ocean Colour Scene
Embrace
Cast
Saturday 10th August
Ministry of Sound Classical
Ft/ Judge Jules
Smokin Jo
Utah Saints
Sunday 11th August
Razorlight
The Zutons
Reverend & The Makers
The Hubbards
Candid Faces
Yasmin Coe
