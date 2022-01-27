Madness and Rudimental to headline Lindisfarne Festival in Northumberland

They will top of the bill for the popular camping festival at Beal Farm, overlooking Holy Island, from September 1-4.

Lindisfarne Festival founder, Conleth Maenpaa said: “We can’t quite believe we’ve got both of these acts at the top of the bill for this year’s Lindisfarne Festival.

“It’s such an honour and we can’t wait to welcome them to the main stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Madness frontman Suggs on stage in Alnwick in 2018. Picture by Jane Coltman

“The Lindisfarne Festival crowd ranges from 18 to 80 and we think in Madness and Rudimental, we have the perfect pair of Lindisfarne Festival headliners.

“Tickets have already been selling really well and we know that this announcement is going to guarantee a sell-out.”

More than four decades after their first gig, Madness have sewn themselves into the UK’s musical tapestry with a catalogue of songs sparkling about the stuff of British life, including Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love, House of Fun, Driving in My Car and One Step Beyond.

Rudimental, the drum and bass collective, have been a constant source of banging tunes since their first single, Feel The Love topped the charts in 2012.

Rudimental.

They will be joined by more than 200 other musicians and performing artists for the seventh staging of the adults-only festival.

The line-up includes North East legends Lindisfarne, Slamboree, Elvana, Roni Size, Dub Pistols, Baby D, Smoove and Turrell, Slipmatt, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5, Norman Jay MBE, OMG It’s the Church, The Allergies, The Skapones, Bass Generator, Warmduscher, K-Klass and Millie Manders and The Shutup.

There will also be a diverse programme of creative workshops, stand-up comedy, spoken word, yoga and holistic therapies as well as glamping packages for those who like a bit of luxury.

Conleth said: “It’s often said that things are going to be ‘bigger and better than ever’ but we truly believe that Lindisfarne Festival continues to build on its success, and every year we make it our business to embrace our ambition and take things up a gear.

“Having Madness and Rudimental leading the charge for the 2022 event is a shining example of this and we can’t wait to see Lindisfarne crowds going crazy in front of them.”

Tckets are on sale now via www.lindisfarnefestival.com/tickets with three-day passes priced at £115, including camping.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.