Manic Street Preachers, The Zutons and James - what you can expect from Hardwick Live
Manic Street Preachers, James, The Zutons, Lisa Stansfield and Ziggy Marley are just a few of the top stars heading to County Durham this weekend.
Hardwick Live returns to Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall Hotel for another year, featuring a fantastic line-up of music and entertainment.
Taking place on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, the event features five stages of music, children’s entertainment and comedy performances.
Manic Street Preachers will headline the main stage on the opening day, along with performances from the likes of Stiff Little Fingers, The Zutons, Sister Sledge and Feva.
The same day, the Discovery Stage will welcome Catherine McGrath and Mano McLaughlin, among others.
Over at the Coachhouse Courtyard, the first day at the dance arena will be hosted by elite club brand Glitterbox and festival-goers heading to The Dome can enjoy DJ sets from the likes of Denney, Mark Jenkyns and Pete Wharrier.
While the new BBC Tees Introducing Stage will present the a line-up of the region’s rising stars, with music from Plaza, Harri Endersby, Nel Unlit and Swears.
John Adamson, who owns Hardwick Hall Hotel, said: “The festival grows in size every year and we are always looking for ways to add even more to the overall experience.
“This year we have five stages, featuring all kinds of artists and entertainment, so there is a wide choice for festival-goers of all ages and interests to choose from."
On Sunday, the main stage will feature a headline performance from James, along with Lisa Stansfield, Ziggy Marley, Billy Bragg, A Certain Ratio, Tim Burgess, Cattle & Cane and Just So.
The Discovery Stage will see performances from the likes of The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, Lancashire Hot Pots, Hyde Park Brass Band and Only the Poets.
Retro will take over at the Coachhouse Courtyard’s dance arena and music fans at The Dome will enjoy sets from the likes of Elliot Adamson, Michael Johnson, and Tony Hutchinson.
More rising stars will take to the BBC Tees Introducing Stage, including George Boomsma, Llovers, Faithful Johannes and Eve Conway.
Tickets are still available costing £55 for one day or £99 for two. Camping and glamping options are also available.
To book visit www.hardwicklive.co.uk