They’re the latest big names announced for the festival, which takes place from August 21 to 22 at County Durham’s Hardwick Hall Hotel.

Maximo Park formed in Newcastle in the early 2000s and have gone on to perform around the world and produce seven studio albums, with popular singles including Our Velocity, Graffiti and Books From Boxes.

The group will take to the stage on Saturday, where music fans can also hear new music from their latest album, Nature Always Wins, which was released earlier this year and debuted at number two in the UK Albums Chart.

And joining Sunday’s line-up is multi-platinum band Embrace, who rose to fame in 1998 when The Good Will Come Out became one of the fastest selling debut albums by a British artist, certified Gold on the day of release.

Since then the group has released six more top 10 albums and many top 10 hits, including Nature’s Law, World at Your Feet and Come Back to What You Know.

Other artists entertaining fans on Saturday include headliner Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Imelda May and Rebecca Ferguson, while Rag’n’Bone Man takes top spot on Sunday, along with performances from Razorlight and Elvana.

John Adamson, who owns Hardwick Hall Hotel, believes the addition of the two new acts will be music to fans’ ears.

“We have had some excellent Hardwick Festivals over the years so we know we have big shoes to fill this summer and I can’t think of a better line-up,” he said.

John added: “We have a fantastic variety of genres on offer this year with acts performing on five different stages, along with plenty of activities across the side, so I really believe this will be one of our best yet.”

Tickets for this year’s Hardwick Festival are currently on sale at £55 for one day or £99 for both days plus booking fees. Concession tickets are available for children and 13-17-year-olds.

Camping and glamping options are available for those who want to immerse themselves in the festival experience.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.hardwickfestival.co.uk