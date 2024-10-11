Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stuff of nightmares: here’s who Brits are still terrified of from the horror movie world 🎃

Start your arguing early this Halloween as the conversation of “scariest horror movie villain” is no doubt brewing.

2,000 Brits were asked in a OnePoll survey who they think is the scariest horror movie villain from cinema history.

But do you agree with the results, and think the least scariest character is a mistake?

Show of hands how many of you watched a horror movie at a young age that left them fearful of the fictional villain? Me too - though I still love Tim Curry , sans clown paint.

That’s perhaps a talking point you could be having during any Halloween party this year if conversation isn’t stimulating or the ghost stories aren’t working. Who is the scariest horror movie villain in cinema?

A OnePoll survey of 2,000 Brits has named who the country fears the most from the horror movie world - including which regions of the UK fear who the worst. | Canva/New Line/Paramount

Subjective by all means, but there has been some research undertaken to determine who, at least in the United Kingdom , is the considered the scariest horror movie villain from the silver screen.

But at the same time, oddly, there’s a number of horror movie villains that we can’t help but feel could do with a hug (within reason) instead of running away from them. So, thanks to Wild Packs, who are offering one of the world’s first “slasher survival camp” for kids , we can find out who people are more inclined to run away from, and who we just want to tickle under their chin.

Disclaimer: don’t try and tickle a horror movie villain under the chin, which should have been included in the rules enforced in Scream

Which horror movie villain do UK audiences fear the most?

Brits can't shrug the hopelessness of being stuck in a dream with Freddy Krueger, who topped the survey with 21% of Brits fearing him the most. | Canva

After surveying 2000 people in the United Kingdom through OnePoll , Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street is their biggest fear across all respondents, likely due to his supernatural ability to kill in dreams, where people feel most vulnerable.

The survey also found women find Freddy’s dream-based attacks more terrifying, while 30% of older Brits found Freddy terrifying 40 years ago.

In second place is Jigsaw (Saw) , who’s complex and deadly traps have led to many fearing his methodical nature, while Chucky (Child’s Play) , the possessed doll, garnered 12%, with his small size and menacing personality contributing to the fear

The least scary horror movie villain though? Spare a thought for Mrs Voorhees’ baby boy, as Jason (Friday the 13th II and onwards) is only feared by 4% of Brits owing to his shambling, slow nature and predictable way of killing.

Perhaps if he was stalking a Butlins, it might have been a different story.

The study also broke down who different areas of the United Kingdom fear the most, with those in the North West fearing Freddy Krueger (26%), the North East fearful of Jigsaw (18%), Scotland fearful of Halloween’s Michael Myers (12%), Londoners unnerved by Scream’s Ghostface (12%) and the South East England fearful of 6%, but still a low number compared to other regions.

Do you agree with the data and think Freddy Krueger is the scariest horror movie villain in cinema history, or do you think that people are “sleeping” on Jason Voorhees. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.