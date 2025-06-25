North East music star Schak visits Military Preparation College in Newcastle in celebration of Armed Forces Week.

In celebration of Armed Forces Week, North East DJ and music producer Schak paid an inspiring visit to the Military Preparation College in Walker, Newcastle, witnessing first-hand the life-changing work the academy is doing to shape the futures of young people across the region.

The visit brought together learners from some of the North East Military Preparation Colleges – including Sunderland and Newcastle – creating a powerful day of unity, inspiration, and motivation.

Schak joined in a series of military-style drills and activities, experienced a learner-led Individual Military Fitness (IMF) display, and took part in engaging discussions with the learners.

Schak, who has long championed youth empowerment, gave an inspirational speech about his own journey and the importance of resilience, discipline, and purpose in overcoming life’s challenges. The visit resonated deeply with learners, many of whom are at the beginning of their own journeys into military service or further education.

He said: “Visiting MPCT was an experience that stirred something deep within me, a mix of admiration, pride, and reflection. The staff there are nothing short of remarkable – their dedication and spirit leave a lasting impression.

"I met some of the finest young people who were strong, bright and full of potential, learning not just about military discipline but about respect, integrity, and becoming better human beings. As someone who once stood at the edge of that same path at 16, I felt a powerful connection and deep appreciation for the work being done. What’s taught at MPCT extends far beyond the military – it’s a foundation for life. They're providing people ”

The Military Preparation College, which opened its Newcastle site at the Army Reserve Centre in 2022, currently supports over 50 learners, with similar numbers across the other three regional academies.

Part of the Motivational Preparation College for Training (MPCT), which operates 39 academies across England and Wales, the college provides an educational and physical training programme designed to prepare young people for military and civilian success alike.

Joanne Rutherford, Regional Quality Advisor at Learning Curve Group, which recently merged with MPCT, commented: “We were honoured to welcome Schak to our Newcastle academy. His energy, honesty, and connection with the learners made a lasting impact.

“It’s so valuable for our young people to hear real-life stories of resilience and purpose. We’re proud of the work we do and grateful to have shared that with someone who truly understands and appreciates our mission.”

For more information about MPCT and how to get involved, visit: Military Preparation College for Training – MPCT