Pet Shop Boys announce Greatest Hits tour with a date in Newcastle
Pet Shop Boys have announced a Greatest Hits tour.
Dreamland: The Greatest Hits Live will see them play Utilita Arena on Friday, June 5, 2020.
The announcement coincides with the unveiling of their new single Dreamland, featuring Years & Years. The single was written by Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant with Olly Alexander who also duets with Neil Tennant on the track.
The single is the first new music by Pet Shop Boys since their acclaimed Agenda EP, released in February, and the first piece of new music to be released from their forthcoming new studio album.
Pet Shop Boys said: “We have had a busy year finishing our new album with Stuart Price and writing songs for Musik and My Beautiful Laundrette. We’ve also toured the Far East and are looking forward to bringing our biggest hits together in a new tour next year. It’s so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade.”
Pet Shop Boys have recently completed work on their latest studio album – the third part of a Stuart Price-produced trilogy which started with Electric in 2013 and continued with Super in 2016. The album will be released on January 24.
*Tickets for the Greatest Hits Live will go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 13 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or from 11am in person from the Utilita Arena Box Office.