The Zawisza Czarny Male Voice Shanty Choir played songs in their native Polish as well as more familiar Irish, folk and country tunes in English when they appeared at Hartlepool Marina.

The two free shows were part of the crew’s ongoing mission to preserve the rich heritage of maritime music as it was once sung aboard working ships.

The impressive vessel itself proved a photographer’s dream when it sailed into Hartlepool and again when it left the following day.

As part of its visit, crew members also visited the grave of countryman Captain Memert Stankiewicz at the town’s West View Cemetery to pay their private respects.

Captain Stankiewicz skippered the MS Pilsudski, a Polish troop carrier, when he lost his life after it was sunk by German forces off the Hartlepool coast at the start of the Second World War in 1939.

He bravely helped to evacuate his crew after the attack before later dying of exhaustion and hypothermia.

Our thanks to Carl Gorse for this photo of Zawisza Czarny arriving in Hartlepool.

The Zawisza Czarny leaves Hartlepool.

Zawisza Czarny Male Voice Shanty Choir at Hartlepool Marina.

The choir performed in both Polish and English.