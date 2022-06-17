Following performances at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert earlier this month, and the Legends slot at Glastonbury next weekend, Ross will bring her huge back catalogue of hits to Durham County Cricket Club on Wednesday, June 29.

So grab your records and start rehearsing those harmonies to I’m Coming Out, Baby Love and Upside Down – it will be a setlist packed with classics and a night for fans to remember and treasure.

Her UK tour, delayed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is well and truly in full swing with arena dates in Leeds and Manchester already ticked off the list.

But music fans across the North East can still take their chance to see The Supremes star in all her glory.