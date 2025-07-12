Legendary comedian Mick Miller is coming to Hartlepool as part of a North East tour.

Mick, who shot to fame on the iconic ITV show The Comedians in the Seventies, is appearing at the Belle Vue Social Club, in Kendal Road, on Thursday, September 11.

The old-style cabaret evening is being brought to town courtesy of Goffy Media and will feature a great supporting show all hosted by personality Paul “Goffy” Gough.

Mick has been entertaining audiences in clubs, as well as cruises and on TV screens for more than 40 years.

TV credits include Peter Kay’s Car Share and in 2018 he starred in ITV series Last Laugh in Vegas.

In recent years, Mick has found a new audience, playing to younger people while still proving that “old's cool”.

Doors for the Belle Vue Club show open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

You must be aged over 18 in order to attend the show and the ticket price, including booking fee, is £32.52.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/goffy-media