Robbery victims bounce back with new equipment to play gig

East Durham Trust and East Durham Creates are holding the gig at the new Arts Café at Community House, Peterlee – a bespoke space designed specifically for Arts and Cultural activity – on Friday, November 19, with a performance by local group Wolfred, supported by students from East Durham College.

Wolfred, led by Wilf Stone, fuse blues, jazz, rap, and reggae to form original music.

Prior to the pandemic, the group performed in Italy, Germany, France, Austria, and China before they were victims of a robbery and were then hit by the effects of the outbreak.

Wilf Stone of Wolfred

Wilf said: “It took a while to get back on our feet after that. Wwe had such an unbelievable response from people after a friend of the band set up a crowdfunder, and that allowed the whole band to get new instruments and gear and basically be able to work and live our lives again.”

He added: ,”This project is just as much to show our gratitude to all the folks that helped us as it is for us.

"We’ve got rid of the parts of the music we weren’t enjoying and this project is a culmination of closing in on the music we’ve always wanted to make.”

Wolfred will be supported by performances from East Durham College students.

Peterlee's Arts Cafe .

Plans for the Arts Café were in response to a sense that East Durham lacked a place specifically for arts with the aim of engaging the local community in theatre, music, exhibitions, and creative workshops.

The gig is ‘pay what you decide’ but booking is essential and the doors open at 7.30pm.

See the East Durham Trust Facebook Page for more details.

East Durham Creates aims to involve local people in creative experiences made with, for and about East Durham and those who live there.