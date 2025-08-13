Robbie Williams, Kings of Leon and more set to take over the Town Moor for Come Together Festival – here’s all you need to know

Newcastle is counting down the days to one of its biggest live music events of the summer, as Come Together Festival prepares to transform the historic Town Moor into a two-day celebration of world-class music, food, and entertainment.

Taking place on Wednesday 20 August and Friday 22 August 2025, the series will feature headline sets from Robbie Williams and Kings of Leon, alongside an eclectic line-up of national and local talent.

The first night, Wednesday 20 August, belongs to Robbie Williams. The former Take That star turned global solo phenomenon is bringing his chart-topping charisma to the Toon, promising a set packed with hits, energy and a few surprises.

Joining him on stage will be Yorkshire indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs, North East favourite Perrie, fast-rising singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin, and The Lottery Winners, who Robbie has affectionately dubbed his “new best friends”.

Robbie said: “Toon Army, Newcastle – not long to go until I see you on the Town Moor, with a great bill featuring Kaiser Chiefs, Perrie and Andrew Cushin from the North East and my new best friends The Lottery Winners – plus loads more. I’ll see you soon lads and lasses!”

Friday 22 August will bring the curtain down with a headline performance from American rock icons Kings of Leon. The second night’s line-up also includes Courteeners, The Cribs, and Scottish indie outfit The Snuts.

“We’re proud to be welcoming some of the biggest names in music to the Town Moor,” said Nick Atkinson, Vice Chairman of The Freemen of Newcastle upon Tyne. “The Moor has always been a place where Newcastle comes together, and this festival will be an incredible celebration of live music and community. We've had an incredible summer most recently with The Hoppings. Come Together is another fine example of a major event doing great things for the region.”

With three stages of live performances, Come Together is designed to be a full-day experience rather than just a gig. Between sets, festival-goers can explore an array of local street food vendors serving everything from gourmet burgers to vegan treats, enjoy drinks at well-stocked bars, or take a spin on the funfair rides.

The festival is just a 20–25 minute walk from Newcastle city centre, making it one of the most accessible large-scale outdoor music events in the North East.

While general admission tickets start from £72.80, those looking for a little extra comfort and exclusivity can take advantage of the festival’s VIP packages.

The Golden Circle Standing option puts fans right at the front, directly in front of the main stage, for unbeatable views of their favourite artists.

The Greggs VIP Clubhouse takes the experience up another notch. In addition to Golden Circle access, ticket holders can enjoy complimentary Greggs pastries, private bars, luxury toilets, seating areas, fast-track entry and phone charging stations – a true oasis in the heart of the festival.

For those who want the ultimate in festival indulgence, the Platinum VIP Lounge includes all of the above plus free drinks, gourmet street food and additional luxury amenities.

The Town Moor is easily reached on foot, with a short walk from the city centre. For those arriving by public transport, the nearest Metro station is Haymarket, a 20-minute walk away. Newcastle Central Station is just four minutes away by Metro or around 11 minutes by bus.

There is no public parking at the event. City centre multi-storey car parks are available but should be pre-booked. The only pick-up and drop-off point is at the top of Claremont Road near Hunter’s Road, and attendees using ride-hailing apps are advised to set this as their location.

Road closures to be aware of

The A167(M) Central Motorway northbound will be closed from Newbridge Street to Great North Road between 8:00pm and 6:00am on both event days. Claremont Road will also be closed for a short period after each night’s performance to ensure the safe exit of festival-goers.

What you need to know before you go

Come Together is a fully standing, cashless festival. Bags must be no larger than A4 size and no external food or drink (except sealed water up to 500ml) is allowed. A full list of prohibited items can be found at www.cometogetherfestival.co.uk.

Children aged 5–15 must be accompanied by an adult over 18. Under-5s will not be admitted. The festival has no camping facilities, but Newcastle offers a wide range of hotels for those staying overnight.

If you require accessible viewing and access, please send a request to our team at [email protected]

With two blockbuster headliners, top-tier support acts, and a vibrant festival atmosphere, Come Together is shaping up to be one of the North East’s live music highlights of the summer. Whether you’re there for Robbie’s showmanship, Kings of Leon’s anthems, or simply to soak up the atmosphere with friends, the Town Moor will be the place to be this August.

Tickets and full details: www.cometogetherfestival.co.uk