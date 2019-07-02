Six Hartlepool dancers selected for roles in English Youth Ballet's The Nutcracker
Six talented dancers from Hartlepool have been selected by English Youth Ballet (EYB) for a performance in the North East.
They will be performing in The Nutcracker at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle in the coming weeks.
The six are Mollie Hickling, 13, who is a member of Nadines Dance Co and attends English Martyrs; Holly Amber Jensen, 8, of the Karen Liddle School of Dance; 17-year-old Durham Sixth Form College student Alanna Malt, of Greenhaff Dance School; Isabella Pettite, 16, who is a member of Elwick Academy Northern Arts and attends English Martyrs Sixth Form; High Tunstall College student Zsofia Praczu, 12, a member of Amy Richardson Studio; and 12-year-old Tionne Wyness, of Nadines Dance Co.
The EYB held an audition for the production earlier in the year.
Director and founder, Miss Janet Lewis MBE, was on the lookout for the hottest young dance talent to join her award-winning company for the production.
The lucky dancers heard they had been accepted on the day.
Miss Lewis said: “EYB is all about providing extra performance experience to young dancers.
"We saw a very pleasing standard at the audition and it was lovely to see lots of enthusiasm.”
EYB has helped many of the UK’s top talent including the Royal Ballet, Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures and English National Ballet.
The Nutcracker will star international principal dancers while all the soloist and corps de ballet roles in the production will be performed by 100 of the finest dancers aged eight to 18 from the North East.
The production is on July 11 and 12. Tickets from 0844 2491 000 or at www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk