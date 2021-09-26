Soul legend Diana Ross is heading for Durham - here's how you can be there

Soul legend Diana Ross is heading for the North East.

By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 1:57 pm

The Chain Reaction star has announced plans for a huge outdoor summer show at Durham Emirates Cricket Club.

She will return to the UK in June with her Thank You Summer Tour to share with fans her music, memories, and career magic and will to County Durham on Wednesday, June 29.

In the 1960s, Diana Ross reigned as the “Queen of Motown”, leading The Supremes to chart dominance with hits such as Baby Love, Stop! In the Name of Love and 'You Keep Me Hangin’ On'.

Diana Ross will perform at Durham's Emirates ground next year

Fifty years on, she is till touring and recording and and she will be releasing a new album on November 5 this year.

She co-wrote and curated every song on the album with a message about gratefulness.

The concert, promoted by Durham County Cricket Club, follows the announcement that another superstar, Michael Bublé, will also be heading to the county as part of a wave of exciting new announcements.

Durham County Cricket Club's Tom Seymour said: “We're thrilled and honoured to be able to host one of music's true legends right here in Durham next year.

“As live music comes back with a bang, we couldn't have asked for a brighter star to come to town and bring some joy to the region. Her back catalogue is incredible and her voice and music continues to resonate with people across the globe.”

Tickets for Dianna Ross at Durham Emirates Cricket Club go on sale at noon on Monday, September 27.

Ticket prices and options start from £69 to £89. For more information and to buy tickets head to: https://www.durhamcricket.co.uk/

