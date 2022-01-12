Step back into the 1960s at show
People are being given the chance to step back into the 60s as a West End cast bring their musical talents to Billingham.
Twist & Shouts is being performed at the town’s Forum Theatre on Thursday, February 17, at 7.30pm.
The show will feature and celebrate the Brit Pop explosion in the early 1960s and will include the music of all the major artists of the time, including The Beatles, Herman’s Hermits, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Rolling Stones. Cilla Black, Manfred Mann, Dusty Springfield, Lulu and Sandy Shaw.
Over 40 hits will be covered by a four-piece live band and a cast of six singers and dancers.
Among them will be classics like She Loves You, Glad All Over, You’re My World, Jumpin Jack Flash, Something Tells Me I’m In to Something Good, Shout and Ferry Cross The Mersey.
Tickets costing £23 are available to at www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/ or by calling the box office on 01642 552663.